Apple is working on a different design of AirPower

Apple is preparing another version of AirPower, the wireless charging mat that it announced a few years ago but later canceled. According to a new report, this accessory will be a slightly more modest product than the first AirPower.

The wireless charging mat AirPower was announced in 2017 with the iPhone X. However, the work that continued afterwards did not come to an end and Apple could not release this product to the market. At the time of announcing its cancellation decision, the company stated that the product did not meet its “high standards”.

AirPower was designed as an accessory to wirelessly charge iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods at the same time. Moreover, it would not be necessary to place these devices in certain places on the mat. It has been said that there have been a number of difficulties with the circuitry system inside the wireless charging mat and the multi-coil design is overheating. The product could not be released due to these problems.

The report by Bloomberg refers to the information provided by the wireless technology initiative Aira. The report states that more than a year after AirPower was canceled, Apple is working on a less ambitious wireless charging accessory for the iPhone.

The article mentions this idea superficially. However, this is not the first time there are reports that Apple is working on another variant of AirPower. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also suggested that Apple could release a small wireless charging mat in 2020. There are also reports that Apple is testing a new version of AirPower.

Technology analyst Jon Prosser said that various sources have told him that the project is still operational and that Apple has not given up on wireless charging yet. There is information that the new version will be offered abroad with a price tag of 250 dollars.



