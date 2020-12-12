Apple is working on 5G modem for MacBook

One of the words that Apple emphasized in the presentation of its iPhone 12 was 5G. They made it clear that their latest phone lives up to the expectations of the most demanding users. They didn’t do it with the latest Qualcomm chip, but with a brand new device from the house. But not all the devices of the firm have this component and now it seems that Apple is working on a new 5G model for its MacBook.

A 5G MacBook for 2021?

Talking about Apple means doing it with quality in terms of devices. Many trust their brand for the day-to-day with products of all kinds, from smartphones to computers. Of course, not all have the same power or the same components, but time forces some devices to have similar options whenever it is allowed. and this is where we find the case of the MacBook and the possible 5G antenna that they integrate in the future.

Yes, it is true that laptops have the feature that you can take them everywhere, but it still lacks an extra point of connectivity that is only achieved with the connection to a nearby modem or smartphone doing as such. According to Bloomberg, those in Cupertino are working on their own modem that brings all the characteristics of 5G to more devices and makes it more interesting for the public.

It is true that it still has a long way to go, something that will be covered with the help of the engineers that Qualcomm that the bitten apple has hired over time. Recall that the firm is one of the most advanced microchip manufacturers on the market that has put its hardware on the motherboard of many high-end models on the market to provide 5G.

The arrival to other devices

That the MacBook has a 5G modem seems incredible, but it is something that we will see in time. Let us bear in mind that those from Cupertino have presented a new processor, the M1, which provides great quality and power to a machine, not to mention how little it occupies. But the thing does not end here, and it is that we could see this improvement in the chips of other devices of the firm such as the iPad, a device that has a version of only WiFi and mobile antenna.



