Apple is trying something: New headphone patent!

Apple continues to be on our agenda with the patents it has received. Now it has come up with the Apple headset patent. It turns out that Apple is working on a system such as biological authentication in its newly obtained patent. Apple patents the new biosecurity system for future headsets, and is registering. It is said that it supports voice commands and silent gestures.

Apple has patented the headphone: will it use it in its new headphone?

This patent, published by the US Patent Office, reveals a technology that is said to be included in Apple’s new headphones. This system, which focuses on identifying users’ voices and resolving interfering audio signals, also includes voice and silent commands.

In addition to these, it is written that thanks to the new sensors to be added, sounds received from a microphone can be used for biological authentication.

The silent commands mean the following: Thanks to this sensor, the device can detect movement in the jaw and tongue even if the user is not speaking. In this way, it enables to perceive possible commands without sound. One of the published images shows an Apple-signed AR / VR headset. The patent in question reaches users through PatentlyApple.

According to the report published by PatentlyApple, the headset will have sensors that can detect both the user’s voice commands and silent movements. The new patent is meant to store users’ voices and enable better interaction between users and devices in the future.

The photo in the main image is a representation.



