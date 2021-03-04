Apple is removing the lightning port

According to a new leak emerging today , Apple will remove the lightning port . However, it still won’t switch to USB-C . Apple ‘s new patent on this issue also appeared earlier in the day . The new patent, issued by the US Patent and Trademark Office , outlines the three-pin MagSafe device . In addition , two different pin designs , round and flat , are also included in the patent photos .

What is Apple aiming with its new patent?

Patent images show that the new port was developed for an iPhone . As the images show the bottom of an iPhone with a charging port , we see that the next generation iPhones will continue to have the port .

This port will have magnets for easy attachment to the device . We can say that this is an important advantage of the new patent over the existing lightning input . New patent, magnetic MagSafe chargerIt shows that it is attached to the bottom of the device to charge the iPhone .

Tianfeng International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo states that the new generation iPhones will not have a USB-C connector . However, Kuo’s thesis is that no step has been taken in this area since the days when all Android manufacturers switched to USB-C .

Apple ‘s reason for not switching to USB-C is because it thinks this port reduces water and dust resistance . In addition, the company has a plan to switch to MagSafe magnetic charging . Therefore, in the upcoming period , USB-C or We are very likely to see magnetic charging instead of lightning .