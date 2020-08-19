Apple is now a 2 trillion giant

Apple’s market value has reached $ 2 trillion today. The tech giant thus became the first American company to have a market value of $ 2 trillion. How much would the iPhone, iPad and other products be worth today if stocks were invested instead of buying when they first came out?

Technology giant Apple became the first American company to reach a market value of $ 2 trillion today.

The share price of the global consumer electronics company is based on $ 470 today, the highest figure ever seen.

So, how much money would you have if you had bought Apple’s stock instead of the iPhone until now? TheNextWeb’s brief survey reveals the striking truth.

Here are the numbers:

If you had invested $ 499 in Apple shares instead of buying the first iPad when it was launched on April 3, 2010, you would have $ 6,950 today.

When the first iPhone was released on June 29, 2007, if you invested $ 499 in Apple shares instead of buying it, you would have $ 13,400 today.

When the first MacBook was launched on May 16, 2006, if you invested $ 1099 in Apple shares instead of buying it, you would have $ 49,270 today.

When the first Mac Mini was launched on January 22, 2005, if you invested $ 499 in Apple shares instead of buying it, you would have $ 46,000 today.

When the first iPod was released on October 23, 2001, if you invested $ 399 in Apple shares instead of buying it, you would have $ 136,200 today.

When the first iMac was launched on August 15, 1998, if you invested $ 1299 in Apple shares instead of buying it, you would have $ 416,000 today.

When the first Macintosh was released on January 24, 1984, instead of buying it, if you invested $ 2,495 in Apple shares, you would have $ 2,243,600 today.



