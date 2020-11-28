Apple is in trouble with the United Kingdom!

Apple has long been accused by users of losing performance with every update it brings to its iPhones and other devices. Users complain about these performance losses.

Apple accused of shortening the lifespan of its devices

In The Guardian’s report, the Environmental Audit Committee pressures tech giants like Apple to reduce their impact on electronic waste. Lawmakers in the UK accused Apple of “established obsolescence” related to its products. He said the company had deliberately made it almost impossible to fix their products. The report prepared by lawmakers condemns the “built-in aging” of many electronic products, which involves the deliberate shortening of the life cycle of products. Big tech companies like Apple solder internal components in their electronics making it difficult to repair, according to an investigation by lawmakers. The report states that consumers tend to buy new ones rather than repair their devices, especially since Apple products are difficult and costly to repair.

Lawmakers stress that consumers do not have control over the products they own, cannot dislodge the components of their devices to repair them themselves, and have no guidance on how to solve their problems. In responding to this report, Apple emphasized its commitment to the environment, pointing to the consumer’s repair and recycling options as well as the recycled materials used in its products. Apple said, “We were surprised and disappointed by the Environmental Audit Committee report, which does not reflect Apple’s efforts to protect resources and the planet. We have more options for customers to trade and receive quality repairs that are safer than ever, and the core components of our new Apple Watch, iPad and iPhone lineup use recycled material. We will continue to work with parliament and government to document Apple’s industry-leading commitments and leave a clean economy and healthy planet for the next generation. Do you think Apple is doing a planned obsolescence? You can share your ideas with us in the comments.



