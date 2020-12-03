Apple is in serious trouble in Europe: New case!

The Apple case, which was recently on our agenda, came from Italy. Apple was fined 10 euros ($ 12 million) in this case, which focused on the water resistance of the phone. The new lawsuit against Apple is coming from Europe. Apple is in trouble in the lawsuit filed jointly by Belgium and Spain.

New lawsuit filed against Apple; 60 euro fine must be paid

A total of five European-based consumer organizations are involved in the new lawsuit filed against Apple. Apple, which is notorious for planned obsolescence, is again suffering from this problem. In this case, Apple is asked to pay a 60-euro fine to each iPhone user who is slowed down due to planned aging phone batteries. The company is asked to make this payment to iPhone 6 and iPhone 6s users.

It is thought that Apple will settle in this case, just as it reached a settlement in the planned obsolescence case in the USA. If you remember, a similar lawsuit was filed in the US and Apple agreed to pay $ 25 to iPhone 6 and iPhone SE users.

A similar situation was raised for users in France last year. Here, too, Apple agreed to pay users 25 euros on the grounds that it slowed down old iPhones. These cases, recorded as an important loss in the house of the technology giant, will annoy Apple a lot if it spreads to other countries.



