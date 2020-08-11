Apple is cornering: Russia after China!

Cold winds are blowing between the Apple App Store and Russia. Tim Cook, who testified in the USA a short time ago, is facing the Northern Eurasian representative this time. The Russian Antitrust Organization (FAS) stepped in.

Apple App Store found wrong by Russia

Explaining that it is against monopoly, this organization said that Apple is putting other app stores in a difficult situation. FAS stated that the US-based software platform clearly violates the competition rules.

The Russian organization, which said that Tim Cook gained control of the market by acting against the rules of ethics and continues to benefit from this situation, launched an investigation after the Russian-based Kaspersky company complained about Apple. This investigation was completed within 1 year.

The security firm informed the FAS team that the application named Safe Kids, which ensures the safety of children, has not been added to the App Store. Apple claimed that this application threatened users and damaged their privacy and security rights.

The Russian Antitekel Organization stated that Apple forced the developers to use the App Store and sometimes illegally blocked the apps of the people it forced. Apple has announced that it will appeal this decision.

The 44-year-old technology giant, questioned by the European Union, China and the US trio, got stuck in the corner with Russia’s involvement in this issue. In addition, the developers are very complaining that the commission rate received from the applications is 30 percent.

Many software developers say that this ratio supported by Tim Cook, Apple’s number one name, is very high. Making a statement on this issue, Cook reported that no money was received from all applications.



