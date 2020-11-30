Apple is at the same table with Samsung for new iPhones!

While less time has passed since Apple’s introduction of the iPhone 12 series, the news of the work done for the iPhone 13 continues to come. According to a recently released report, Apple is said to be able to collaborate with Samsung for the periscope lens it plans to bring to improve optical zoom performance for new iPhone models.

Apple is said to partner with Samsung for new iPhone models

According to a new report in DigiTimes, the Samsung and Apple collaboration seems to be at the door. Although it has not been finalized yet, the report says that Apple’s best choice for the periscope lens will be Samsung, because the company’s smartphones have 100x zoom capability. Since Samsung’s work on lenses is also very old, it would not be surprising for Apple to cooperate with Samsung.

Currently, several flagship smartphones on the market come with periscope lenses. These include Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, Huawei P40 Pro, Vivo X50 Pro Plus, OPPO Find X2 Pro, Huawei Mate40 Pro and many more. The smartphones come with a periscope lens for better photography on the mobile side.

Yet as of now, there is no indication that either company has reached an agreement for the periscope lens. For this, it is not clear whether the iPhone 13 series will receive the feature, even if both Apple and Samsung are partners. However, the emergence of such a rumor should not be a coincidence.



