Apple Is Already Testing iPhone SE 3 And New iPads In India

Apple: The third generation of the iPhone SE may be close to being released, as revealed by 91mobiles on Tuesday (1st). According to the website, the new version of Apple’s “low-cost” cell phone is currently being tested in India, along with two new iPad variants.

Industry sources heard by the publication said that the Cupertino giant imported three new iPhone SE models to the Indian market, with the aim of testing them. These are versions with the numbers A2595, A2783 and A2784, which would refer to the next generation of the smartphone.

Initial reports realize that the iPhone SE 3 will look similar to the second generation, bringing a 4.7-inch screen, the traditional touch ID and thicker edges, while other rumors cite a design similar to the iPhone XR. It is also speculated that the updated version of Apple’s entry model will have the A14 Bionic processor or the A15 Bionic, with 5G.