Apple is after the popular podcast platform Wondery

It can be described as one of the pioneers of the Apple podcast format. However, Spotify’s ambitious investments in particular threaten the Cupertino-based company’s position as the primary address for accessing podcasts. Wanting to maintain its power, Apple seems to be preparing new investments for this. According to the news in Bloomberg; The tech giant is among four companies likely to acquire the podcast network Wondery.

Wondery is said to be asking $ 300 to $ 400 million for a possible sale. It is stated that another big technology company interested in Wondery is Sony. It is also noteworthy that Spotify, which bought many podcast companies in the past, is not one of the potential buyers of Wondery.

In the news of Bloomberg, it is stated that the sales process of Wondery, which is defined as “one of the biggest independent podcast studios”, may be completed in the coming months. However, the news also mentions the possibility of shelving the process completely.

Apple previously announced that a series based on the Wondery podcast telling the story of WeWork will meet Apple TV Plus viewers. It is also known that Wondery plans to adapt more than ten original podcast content to TV.

If this sale happens, Apple will strengthen its TV Plus portfolio as well as podcast content. Taking action after the fierce competition in the field of podcasts, the Cupertino-based company had previously purchased Scout FM.



