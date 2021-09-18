Apple is Accused of Misleading Advertising With MacBooks M1

Apple: At the end of July, we commented here on that a significant number of Apple customers were complaining on social media about their MacBooks, specifically the Pro and Air models with the popular M1 chip, made with the company’s custom silicon. These complaints spread across the US turned into a class action lawsuit, filed on Tuesday (14) in a California court.

In the complaint, affected customers complain that their laptop screens simply crack out of nowhere, or display black horizontal and vertical lines. The complainants allege that the defects are not due to carelessness, but due to a clear problem with the hardware itself.

As the quality of the screens of the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air is one of the most praised differentials in the advertising of the products, the lawsuit accuses the Cupertino giant of “deceptive marketing” and of “fraudulent” commercial practices.

What Complainants Ask Apple

According to the proposed lawsuit, Apple became aware of this wave of defects, but chose not to disclose them to its customers and continue their marketing. Worse: it broke consumer law by refusing to repair the screens even within the warranty period, claiming that the damage had been caused by the users themselves.

As filed with the Northern District of California, the suit does not claim damages or monetary damages from Apple. The lawsuit asks the multinational to reverse its “false marketing” regarding the quality and reliability of its MacBook displays, and also to “correct, repair, replace or in any way rectify its illegal, unfair, false and/or misleading”.

The legal part grants the manufacturer of the allegedly defective models a period of 30 days, starting on August 30, to manifest itself. Otherwise, class action will continue, and class damages could reach $5 million