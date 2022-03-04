Apple iPhone SE 3: Cheap 5G Phone Specifications Leak

Apple iPhone SE 3: An alleged Twitter profile of Ming-Chi Kuo, a famous Apple analyst, revealed this Friday (4) a series of specifications for the new iPhone SE 3, which should be released next week.

According to the profile’s “predictions”, the iPhone SE 3 should have a similar look to the current version of the SE and will be sold in black, white and red. Kuo also points out that there will be mass production later this month and that 25 to 30 million units are expected in 2022.

The biggest difference between the two is in the processor that equips the new phone, the powerful A15 Bionic chip with 5G connectivity support. In addition, the release has an addition in storage options. The new line should also be sold in a version with 256 GB of internal space. Currently, the iPhone SE can only be found in versions with 64 and 128 GB.

It is worth mentioning that the account had never posted any information about products from Tim Cook’s company before.

Launch event

Apple earlier this week revealed the date of its next event to announce its new products. The presentation will be held live on March 8 (Tuesday), starting at 3 pm. Apparently, Apple should announce three new computers, in addition, of course, to the iPhone SE 3.