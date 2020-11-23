Apple: iPhone 6S and iPhone SE lacking updates?

Not everyone is going to like the new iOS 15 version. Some iPhones will not be able to benefit from it for several reasons.

Apple may be disappointed in a few days. The iOS 15 update will discriminate against some iPhone such as the 6S or the SE.

Apple recently released the iPhone 12, and the new phone appears to be enjoying some success. Indeed, this one has a nice design which resembles that of the iPhone 4. Then, it can especially receive 5G.

With this, the company announced the next update of the phones. So, very soon, iPhone users are going to have to update iOS 15. It is expected to arrive early in 2021, but it will not be unanimous.

iOS 15 will bring some new features to smartphones, but above all will discriminate more than one. Usually, Apple does everything to make updates available to older phones. This could go up to 2017 iPhones like the 6s and 6s Plus, says Melty.

However, this will no longer be the case with the new update. IOS 15 will herald the end of the iPhone 6S and iPhone SE.

APPLE READY TO GET AROUND SOME IPHONE WITH ITS UPDATE?

Apple seems to want to get rid of iPhone 6s and SEs, reports the Israeli site The Verifier. Indeed, the next update should not work for these phones. Users may already be concerned and will be straining to change phones.

In fact, they were already very worried that iOS 14 would not be compatible. Still, it doesn’t seem surprising that the brand is looking to get rid of it once and for all. The iPhone 6S and SE are already a few years old and are Apple’s oldest models today.

Thus, Apple could encourage customers to switch to newer phones like the iPhone 12 or even the iPhone 12 mini in this way.

However, for the moment, the brand has not confirmed anything. Better to remain cautious and hope that the next update will pass on these phones.



