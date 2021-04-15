Apple ‘iPhone 15’ may not have any notch on the screen

Apple may abandon the notch on the screen of iPhones starting in 2023, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The company’s product specialist said the company is supposed to place the facial recognition system under the display of the alleged iPhone 15, ensuring a cleaner design for the phone.

According to a note to investors, the 2023 iPhone will still feature Face ID, but all facial mapping tools will be hidden behind the display. With this, it may be that the company adopts only one hole in the screen for the front camera.

By the year 2023, camera technology under the display may also evolve significantly. Thus, future iPhones may have a screen that takes up almost the entire front of the smartphone.

In addition to the sensors under the screen, Kuo also points out that the 2023 line of iPhones should also have a fingerprint reader under the display. According to the analyst, the new implementation of Touch ID should appear on at least one of the models of smartphones in the series two years from now.

In addition to adopting major design changes in 2023, Apple may start making changes to the look of its phones soon. According to rumors, the company should adopt a smaller notch in this year’s smartphones and may use the hole in the screen for cameras as early as 2022, but only on some models.

So far, Apple has not officially commented on the matter and all information should be considered rumors.