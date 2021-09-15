Apple iPhone 13 series has supposed revealed battery capacity

Apple announced a lot of news at this Tuesday’s event (14). In addition to the new iPad mini and the Apple Watch Series 7, the new generation of the Apple smartphone line, iPhone 13, was introduced.

Among the innovations promised by the Giant of Cupertino for the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max models, is a significant increase in battery life — of at least 1.5 hours on all devices.

The new generation may have received a fair amount of software enhancements, but both the design and the technical specs are quite similar to the iPhone 12 lineup — as we scored in our comparison.

In addition to faster performance with the Apple A15 Bionic chip, the iPhone 13 series features improved cameras, greater storage capacity, new functions and even dual-eSIM support.

During the presentation event, Apple revealed that the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Max would have 2.5 hours more battery life compared to the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 Pro gain 1.5 hours over their predecessors.

Thus, the most advanced model in the line, iPhone 13 Pro Max, is Apple’s smartphone with the highest battery capacity ever. According to the brand, this one would be able to stream video for 25 hours before running out of battery — twice the capacity of its predecessor.

The battery size of the iPhone 13 line is apparently larger than that used in the iPhone 12 series, but Apple has not officially released this specific feature, limiting itself to reporting the metrics reported above.

According to previous leaks, the iPhone 13 mini would have 2,406 mAh, the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro would have 3,095 mAh and the iPhone 13 Pro Max would have 4,352 mAh of battery — which would really mean a considerable increase compared to the 2,815 mAh of the iPhone 12.

The iPhone 13 line also comes with MagSafe charging support and 20W fast charging, just like the iPhone 12 series. It remains to be seen if Apple will really deliver the promised performance without any problems.