Apple: iPhone 13 mini appears in leaked image

Apple: Last Thursday (22), a post from the Chinese social network Weibo drew attention for revealing what appears to be the design of the supposed new iPhone 13 mini. The device, which has already starred in other rumors and leaks, appears in an image showing the possible prototype of its rear.

The cell phone in the image has a very refined finish, however, it is not yet possible to say whether it is really a functional prototype or just a demonstrative version for testing.

However, the image reinforces other rumors about the arrangement of the set of cameras in the device and also its design language, which had already appeared in digital renders.

Similarly, the rumor indicates that the design of the device in the image is a preview of what to expect from the most powerful models in the future line, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro. On the other hand, it is possible that the new mini version will also replace what would be iPhone SE 3, as sales of the iPhone 12 mini were well below Apple’s expectations.

Like any rumor, it is worth mentioning that many features of the device can change until its official announcement and, therefore, it remains only to wait for Apple’s announcement to confirm the news.