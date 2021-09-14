Apple iPhone 13 Event: Everything about the event!

Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and AirPods Event Live Update: At tonight’s Apple Event, we expect the company to unveil the iPhone 13 series, Apple Watch Series 7, and AirPods 3 with details of software updates . . Here’s everything you need to know about today’s event.

Apple today announced a new ninth-generation iPad at its “California Streaming” event featuring the A13 Bionic chip that delivers up to 20 percent faster performance, a True-Tone display, an upgraded front camera, and more.

Apple's new iPad mini comes with 5G and Center Stage and USB-C support

Apple announces new iPad Folio covers for iPad mini

Apple Watch 7 launch: Apple announces next-generation Apple Watch Series 7

The Apple Watch Series 7 has 40 percent smaller bezels and a brighter display. You even get a full keyboard! It’s available in five colors if you prefer an aluminum finish or silver, graphite, gold and sinless steel. It will have different band options, faster charging and more.

Apple announced the new iPhone 13 models that come with a Super Retina display that can handle brightness up to 1200 nits.

According to Apple, Apple’s iPad mini will retail for $499 and comes with a new 8.3-inch display with USB-C support and 5G support and Center Stage.