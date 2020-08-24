Apple iPhone 12 Pro does not offer a 120 hertz display

If the information of the founder of DSCC and DisplaySerach Ross Young is justified, iPhone fans will be unpleasantly surprised. According to him, the iPhone 12 Pro models will not have displays with a high refresh rate of 120 Hz.

It seems that the company has secured sufficient quantities of OLED panels that can operate at 120 Hz, but can not obtain the appropriate integrated circuits to operate the pixels at this frequency. This means that it is possible for the displays to operate at the 60 Hz frequency used so far. Eventually, such a decision will be dictated by the reluctance to further delay the premiere of smartphones.

Hearing that Apple can get 120Hz Pro panels, but not 120Hz driver ICs. So they will either have to come up with a fix which will be difficult, wait for 120Hz driver ICs and delay the launch possibly significantly or launch with 60Hz. We are hearing they will launch with 60Hz. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) August 24, 2020



