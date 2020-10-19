Apple, iPhone 12 Family Screen Replacement Fees

Apple announced the screen replacement fees of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, which it opened for pre-order last week. Although the iPhone 12 Pro costs the same as the iPhone 11 Pro, there is a hike in the standard iPhone 12 that comes with an OLED display.

Apple officially introduced its newest smartphones, the iPhone 12 family, with its online launch last week, and the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro were pre-ordered in selected markets last Friday. Pre-orders for the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max will begin later.

Pre-ordered iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models are expected to be delivered to their owners as of next Friday, so it is highly possible that we will see the first iPhone 12 photos with a shattered screen on the same day. For this reason, Apple has announced the screen replacement fees of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro before they deliver the devices to their owners.

iPhone 12 Pro costs the same screen replacement as iPhone 11 Pro

According to the Support page published by the US, both the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro display replacement fee of $ 279. So, how has the screen replacement fee changed compared to the iPhone 11 family’s screen replacement fee?

When we look at the same support page of Apple, we see that the screen replacement fee for the iPhone 11 Pro is 279 dollars. In other words, Apple has not changed the screen replacement fee, although it increased the screen size from 5.8 inches to 6.1 inches in the iPhone 12 Pro compared to the iPhone 11 Pro. However, the screen replacement fee of the iPhone 12 has increased from $ 199 to $ 279, as the iPhone 11 has an OLED screen instead of an LCD screen.



