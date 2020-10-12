Apple iPhone 12 event: how to watch and what to promote?

Apple will announce the iPhone 12 family of smartphones on October 13, tomorrow. You can watch the virtual event with the slogan “Hi, Speed” on this page.

We expect more from iPhone models at the event. It is estimated that Apple will introduce other products in this publication, which we expect to last between one and a half to two hours. This file contains some useful information about when and what time it is about Apple activity, how it can be watched and which products will be promoted.

When is the Apple event, what time?

The event, where Apple will introduce its four smartphones expected to be iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. The event starts at 10 am local time.

How to watch Apple event live?

You don’t need to go far to watch this event. You can watch the event through the video window at the top of the page. All you have to do is bring this video to full screen when the activity starts.

On the other hand, you can watch the event on Apple TV via the Apple Events app. This application is available on the Apple TV App Store. On the other hand, you can also mirror from iOS device to Apple TV via AirPlay. For this, Apple TV 4K or at least the second generation Apple TV is needed. You can also watch the live broadcast on the YouTube application on these devices.

For those who want to watch from their computers, live broadcasting is also available on Apple’s website.

What do we expect at the Apple event?

Of course, the star of the event will be the iPhone 12.

Apple’s next generation phone lineup seems to consist of four different devices. Each phone will have a flattened edge design and 5G support. The screen sizes will vary between 5.4 inches and 6.7 inches. On the other hand, the company is expected to have other devices, including overhead AirPods Studio, cheaper priced HomePod and item tracking device AirTags.

iPhone 12

The introduction of new iPhone model or models every year is one of the biggest events of that year. After all, the iPhone is a trendsetting phone that many aspire to own, and others are aiming to surpass. It looks like we could see more than three iPhone 12 models this year, and all of them will have 5G support. At the same time, it is claimed that these will come with a new design. Some photos and images show that there will be flattened edges that look more like the iPhone 4 or 5 compared to the rounded edges we’re used to since the iPhone 6.

The rumors so far point to a 5.4-inch model, a 6.1-inch model, and a 6.7-inch model (replacing the 5.8-inch, 6.1-inch and 6.5-inch models we currently have). The 6.1 inch phone may have two versions; One of them will be the standard iPhone 12 and the other will be the iPhone 12 Pro.

The 5.4-inch model is said to bear the name iPhone 12 Mini.

AirPods Studio

There has been a great deal of evidence to show that Apple has developed a pair of high-quality wireless on-ear headphones that will be released soon.

On-ear headphones will not carry the Beats brand. Instead, they will be Apple branded and may be called AirPods X or AirPods Studio. There’s the leaked iOS 14 code, tips and news from well-known Apple followers, and even a Target store inventory listing that shows these headphones are real and will be out soon. In the meantime, it is also said that recently, Apple issued a directive to many of its stores abroad to stop selling third-party headsets. This is thought to be another sign that Apple is planning to expand its AirPods line.

HomePod 2

A smaller, cheaper HomePod speaker was expected to arrive in the second quarter of 2020. But it will be mini size or about half the size of the original. Those who have experienced the HomePod say that the sound it offers is great. However, the common criticism is that Siri is not enough to increase the will to use it and the product is too expensive to compete. It was said that Apple definitely needed to produce a second generation HomePod in order to compete with its competitors. And it seems that the time may have finally come.

The use of smart speakers is increasing. Sales of Amazon Echo and Google Home devices show that there is still a large market for smart speakers. According to Strategy Analytics, Apple achieved 4.7 percent of the smart speaker market in 2019. It sold approximately 2.6 million products during the Christmas season before the end of last year. In contrast, Amazon has a 26 percent market share.

AirTags

Apple was allegedly working on new products that would rival Tile, a popular hardware tracker that runs over Bluetooth or crowdsourcing and gets attached to objects to locate it. Similarly, the follower, thought to be Apple’s AirTag, will allow users to find lost or stolen items. The existence of these devices has been mentioned by leakage sources on various technology sites and Twitter since last year. They are expected to feature a disk-shaped design and Apple’s ultra-wideband technology.

These devices will likely use the app called Find, available on iPhone and iPad. In this way, you will be able to find your lost belongings comfortably in the house.

Is another announcement expected?

At the WWDC 2020 event held in June, Apple announced that it would release its first Mac computer with an ARM-based processor designed by the end of the year. It is possible that he will give the latest news on the subject at this event. On the other hand, the release date of the macOS Big Sur update that will run on Apple computers such as MacBook Pro, MacBook, MacBook Air, iMac, iMac Pro, Mac Pro and Mac mini can also be announced at this event.



