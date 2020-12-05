Apple iPhone 11 screens started exchange program

Apple offers a free solution to iPhone 11 owners who cannot detect touches on the screen. The company has launched a free replacement program for iPhone 11 screens that stop responding to touches due to a problem with the display module. In a statement made by Apple, it was stated that this situation affected a small part of the iPhone 11 screens.

It was stated that the devices affected by the problem in question were produced between November 2019 and May 2020. This means that not all iPhone 11s on the market are in the coverage area of ​​the problem.

iPhone 11 owners can check whether their phones are eligible for Apple’s exchange program. Just click here and then enter the serial number of your phone.

IPhone 11 owners, who are under the phone exchange program, can get support from an authorized Apple service or from Apple stores. In a statement made by Apple, it was stated that the phones affected by the problem are under a two-year warranty and that problems can be exchanged free of charge during this period.



