Apple iPad 2020: layouts, look similar to the Pro version

It is not a novelty that Apple would be close to presenting its new tablet models. Now, a design scheme shows more details about the appearance and features of the future iPad 2020.

The images were obtained by the 91mobiles website, through a source considered reliable. They show a device very similar to the iPad Pro 2020, that is, with thinner edges, Face ID sensors above the screen and no Touch ID biometric reader. Check it out below:

Another highlight is the presence of magnetic connectors on the rear. This means that the model will have support for the Magic Keyboard. In addition, it is possible to observe that the device will have only a main camera, dual speakers and charging via USB-C.

Among the buttons, the power button will be located at the top, while the right side will house the volume buttons, the SIM card tray and the induction charging port. The Sleep / Wake button will be located on the left edge.

If implemented, the new iPad model will show an evolution in the look for this eighth generation, compared to its predecessor. There is still no set date for its release, but it is expected for the second week of next September.



