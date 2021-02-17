Apple: iOS 14.5 brings about 200 new emojis

Apple released on Tuesday (16) the second beta version of iOS 14.5, aimed at developer testing. The update brought minor improvements and adjustments, but, on the other hand, it also added more than 200 emojis with renewed design to its library – the headphones emoji, for example, now has a look that represents the new Apple headset, the AirPods Max.

According to the website Emojipedia, there are 217 new “faces” in the second update of iOS 14.5, including reactions of frustration, an extensive variation of people with a beard and combinations of kissing couples. The new representations meet the version of Emoji 13.1, certified last year, and are expected to reach the public in the coming months.

The second beta of iOS 14.5 also implemented some minor improvements and changes to the iPhone interface, including new shortcuts, navigation gestures for the Apple Music app and general text corrections. There are reports that the “green screen” problem has finally been resolved with the new update, however, some users claim that the defect still persists even with the latest version of the system.