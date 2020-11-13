Apple: iOS 14.3 reveals details of AirPods Studio

This Wednesday (12), the website 9to5Mac discovered some details about new Apple devices in the code of the new beta version of iOS 14.3. Among icons, image references, videos and guides, the leakage of this information allows a better understanding of the AirTags, a kind of tracker, and the AirPods Studio, the new line of premium headphones from the company.

AirTags will be a tracking device to prevent accidental item loss. According to the code, it can work via the internet to locate long distances or via Bluetooth, if the cell phone is offline. The details found indicate that Apple will promote the use of the gadget in keys, bags and wallets, as an extra preventive measure.

For the long-awaited Apple headphones, the AirPods Studio, the code reveals a small icon that seems to confirm the look already seen in some leaks by a famous informant, Jon Prosser. The aesthetics of the headphone must remain with quality and premium materials, being found in two versions: a “Pro” version, with “luxury” materials, and a sports variant, with more breathable and more modest materials.



