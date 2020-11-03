Apple invitation brings an augmented reality easter egg

Apple will hold an event on November 10 to present “one more thing”. While the company has not provided details about what is to come, an easter egg found in the invitation indicates that the presentation will be focused on a notebook, possibly bringing the Apple Silicon architecture.

The folks at Apple Insider discovered an augmented reality interaction hidden in the invitation. As the video below shows, the company hid an Apple logo that moves in the same way as a notebook screen when opening.

The reference matches the rumors about the Apple event. Last month, Bloomberg news agency indicated that the Cupertino maker was preparing to present the Apple Silicon architecture for November.

According to rumors, the company is expected to launch new MacBook series devices at the event. The main highlight will be a model equipped with an ARM-based chip made by Apple.

The company announced its move into the PC processor market in June. Apple will use the same architecture found on its smartphones and tablets, ensuring greater integration between its operating systems.

According to the manufacturer, the transition process to own processors will be carried out gradually and should only end in 2022. Until then, the company will continue to launch MacBooks with Intel CPUs.



