Apple Introduces iPad Air 4 and 8th Gen iPad with A14 Chip

Apple introduced the new generation mid-segment tablet iPad Air 4 at its event today. The technical features of the new generation tablet were also revealed in the promotion.

Apple held the Time Flies event today, where it introduced its new products, if not the new generation iPhone models. One of the products introduced during this event was the new generation iPad Air 4.

The technology giant has adopted the full screen design on its tablet, which belongs to the middle segment, just like the iPad Pro. To do this, the company removed the Home key without compromising any biometric security measures. So, what features are included in iPad Air 4?

iPad Air 4 specifications

As we mentioned above, full screen design has been adopted without compromising security measures. This means a security measure that we haven’t seen on any iPhone or iPad before.

On the hardware side, the new iPad Air is powered by Apple’s A14 Bionic chip, although it is a mid-segment tablet. This device, which has a basic storage space of 64 GB, has a 10.9 inch screen, stereo speakers and Touch ID support. In addition, Touch ID is integrated into the button that is positioned on the tablet to lock the device, enter applications and use Apple Pay.

Apple’s new chip A14 Bionic, produced with 5 nm process technology, has exactly 6 cores. 4 of these 6 cores are high efficiency and 2 are high performance cores. In addition, the new CPU is 40% faster than the previous generation iPad Air. According to the developer of the War Robots game, the A14 offers console quality graphics to its users.

There are cameras on the front and back of the new iPad Air. On the front is a 7 MP FaceTime HD camera that can record 1080p 60 FPS video, while on the back is a 12 MP camera that can record 4K 60 FPS.

The 64GB variant of the tablet, which will have support for the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard, will be available next month for a price of $ 599, which means it’s $ 200 cheaper than an affordable iPad Pro model.

In addition, the technology giant’s new iPad Air device will have a USB-C input, just like the Pro models. So the company will not use the Lightning port on the new iPad Air 4. Finally, the device will have 5 color options, which are space gray, silver, rose gold, green and sky blue.

8th generation iPad

Another product introduced at the event was the 8th generation iPad. The new iPad, which comes with the A12 Bionic chip, also supports Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard. In addition, the eighth generation iPad also takes advantage of all the new features that come with iPadOS 14.



