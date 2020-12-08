Apple introduced the first on-ear headset AirPods Max!

Apple announced the AirPods Max, the first on-ear headset. The new headset will be available in our country on December 15th. Here are the features and price …

US-based technology giant Apple has officially announced the highly anticipated first on-ear headset AirPods Max.

The new AirPods Max host features such as active noise cancellation, adaptive equalizer, spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, active noise cancellation and transparent mode.

The new headset promises a better sound experience compared to in-ear AirPods models.



