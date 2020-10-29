Apple increases capacity in iPhone 12 production

Apple recently released the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro in certain regions. Preliminary information shows that the demand for Apple’s 5G compatible phones is high. It is said that the company has contacted production partners in the supply chain depending on this situation and ordered to increase the iPhone 12 production by 2 million units.

The OLED display, 5G support, and the new flat-bezel design seem to be enough to attract customer attention. According to the report of the company named Cinda Securities, the demand for the iPhone 12 series will reach 80-85 million levels.

Long-term analysis shows that Apple could ship 230-240 million iPhone 12 in 2021. If this expectation comes true, the iPhone 12 series will be the best selling phone in the company’s history. That record belongs to the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, which currently sold 222.4 million.

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, known for his accurate analysis and insights on Apple products, 7 to 9 million pre-orders were placed for the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro. Kuo predicts that the share of the iPhone 12 and Pro in total shipments will be 60-70 percent, while the shipments of the Pro Max and mini models will be at the level of 15-20 percent.



