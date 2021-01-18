Apple in 2021: iPhone 12S with Touch ID on the screen

Face ID debuted with a great biometrics proposal, delivering a secure form of authentication for thousands of people, however, with the arrival of the pandemic and the mandatory use of masks, all this convenience went down the drain.

Because of this, many owners of notebooks of the apple are missing the Touch ID, sensor that allowed biometric authentication through fingerprint, which is still present today in several products of the apple.

Previous rumors have already corroborated that Apple was studying ways to return with Touch ID, and apparently, this should end up happening this year, with the coming iPhone series.

According to Bloomberg, the year 2021 will be quite busy for Apple, which would be planning to reintroduce Touch ID on its top-of-the-line phones, starting with the iPhone 12S (yes, it looks like this will be a year of small upgrades in line) in the form of an on-screen reader.

In addition, we can also wait for the coming months to launch the long-awaited AirTags, the Bluetooth trackers of the apple that should have been presented together with the iPhone 12 but had their arrival delayed (possibly because of the pandemic).

Another interesting information released by the portal comments on the arrival of a foldable iPhone, something that the Cupertino giant would already be testing internally in the form of prototypes. The laptop would hit the market to hit the Z Fold line from Samsung, which, until then, still does not have competitors to match in Brazil.