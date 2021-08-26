Apple II: Manual Signed by Jobs Sells for R$4.2 Million

Apple II: RR Auction, an auction house in Boston, USA, announced the price obtained for the sale, last Thursday (19), of a manual for the iconic Apple II computer: US$ 787,484, equivalent to R$ 4.2 millions. At 196 pages, in keeping with the style of today’s right-to-fix advocates, the booklet has a special appeal: the autograph and a dedication from Steve Jobs, then 25 years old.

Launched in 1977, the Apple II is considered one of the first truly mass-market personal computers as it has sold more than 6 million units. “Julian, your generation is the first to grow up with computers. Go change the world!” says Jobs’ prophetic message to the manual’s owner, written in 1980.

The recipient of the call, Julian Brewer, is the son of a UK businessman who distributes Apple products in that country. He told CNN that he was sitting in his room, playing on his Apple II, when he was called by his father to meet some guests. As he had the manual, he asked for the autograph “and only later did I understand how rare it was for Jobs to sign anything, let alone write a dedication like this one,” he says.

The success of RR Auction’s auction

In the product description, RR Auction explains that because “the Apple I was primarily for hobbyists, with fewer than 200 units manufactured, the Apple II really ‘changed the world’, giving nearly 6 million homes and businesses their first personal computing sample”. The product’s popularity was boosted by VisiCalc, the first computer spreadsheet in history.

The winning bid for the manual purchase was made by Jim Irsay, owner of the Indianapolis Colts football team. In a statement provided to the auction house, the millionaire defines Jobs as “a truly transformative figure who changed the way human beings think, do business and interact on a daily basis.”