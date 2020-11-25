Apple, How Much Does a Single iPhone 12 Pro Cost?

Apple’s new smartphone series iPhone 12, which was released this year, was very talked about, especially with its high price in our country. It started to come to mind how much Apple’s iPhone 12 series cost. Here, Fomalhaut Techno Solutions experts made a disassembly to satisfy our curiosity. The team, which revealed how much it cost by disassembling Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro device, also resolved many questions in mind.

According to the report published by Formalhaut Techno Solutions, the components of the iPhone 12 Pro cost 27 percent of the phone’s total value. This is a 9.1 percent increase over last year’s iPhones. We can say that the biggest reason for this sharp increase in the price of parts is the 5G chip. Components of a single iPhone 12 Pro cost $ 406, according to the report. In addition, the iPhone 12 Pro has more components from South Korea rather than the US. The biggest reason for this is that Apple supplies the screens used in the iPhone 12 series from South Korean companies Samsung and LG.

How much are iPhone components worth?

According to the report, the most expensive component in the iPhone 12 Pro is the Qualcomm x55 5G modem. This modem, which costs $ 90 per phone, is followed by OLED displays purchased from Samsung or LG. The cost of these screens to Apple is $ 70 per iPhone. Apart from these two products, the most expensive part is Apple’s own chipset A14 Bionic. The cost of A14 Bionic is $ 40, while the cost of RAM is $ 12.80 per unit. Sony’s camera sensor is relatively cheap at $ 7.4 and $ 7.9. The cost of the phone for storage space adds $ 19.20 per unit to iPhones.

Of course, considering that Apple has placed large orders for iPhones, we can say that this cost is slightly lower. Of course, these prices may include additional costs such as advertising, packaging, and transportation. Still, we can say that Apple is making an extremely good profit from a single iPhone.



