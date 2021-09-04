Apple Hires Mercedes Engineers for Apple Car Team

Apple: Rumors about the “Apple Car” resurfaced in recent days, after the news that the car should begin production in 2024. This Friday (3), speculation about the project gained a new chapter: MacRumors revealed the hiring two engineers who worked at Mercedes-Benz by the Cupertino company.

According to the website, one of the new members of the “Project Titan”, as the mysterious Apple car was also known, is the engineer Anton Uselmann. With a doctorate in mechatronics, he was one of those responsible for developing the steering systems for the German automaker’s high-performance cars.

Uselmann worked at Mercedes from January 2018 to August this year, with a stint at Porsche as well. Now, his LinkedIn profile indicates the role of product design engineer in Apple’s “Special Projects Group,” which he joined this early September.

The other contractor was not named, but was also a former Mercedes engineer, allegedly required to participate in the Cupertino company’s electric car production project. The publication recalls that big tech has already resorted to technicians and executives from large car manufacturers on other occasions.

Looking for partners

Apple and Mercedes have already worked together on other opportunities, when the automaker added CarPlay and Apple Music features to some of its cars, for example. However, the German brand should not be involved in the production of the Apple Car, if the project really gets off the ground.

On the other hand, it is speculated that Apple would be talking to Toyota to assist in the vehicle manufacturing process, in addition to having sought out other Japanese and Korean suppliers. Negotiations with BMW, Hyundai/Kia, GM and Nissan would also have taken place, but ended with nothing new.