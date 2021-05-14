Apple: High Definition Apple Music and AirPods 3 May Arrive Soon

Apple may present news in the audio sector next Tuesday (18). Two ads by the company were listed by youtuber Luke Miani, who shared the news with the AppleTrack website.

One of the launches would be the third generation of the AirPods 3 wireless headphones, which were actually scheduled for 2021. The model would be unobtrusively revealed, with only an update in the brand’s online store. This information was partially confirmed by the website, which heard from a source that the product will come out “in the next few weeks”.

The second novelty is a new subscription category for the Apple Music streaming service. The option is a HiFi modality, that is, with high quality audio and without losses due to possible compressions – something that has existed for some time in rival Deezer and now also in Spotify. According to the 9to5Mac website, clues in the iOS 14.6 beta code indicated this information by supporting Dolby Audio technology.

What about WWDC?

Another possibility is that the company will hold the announcements for the opening conference of WWDC 2021, a fully digital event that will take place between the 7th and the 11th of June this year.