Apple has released the iOS 15.1 public beta!

Apple, which released the internal beta version of iOS 15.1 just yesterday, made this update publicly available after a short break.

Earlier this week, Apple released the iOS 15 update that users have been eagerly waiting for. The update, which came with remarkable innovations, was also of great interest to users. A day after the release of iOS 15, Apple also rolled out the iOS 15.1 update.

The first iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 updates were recently released for beta users. Now, after a day, Apple has released the iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 beta versions to the public.

iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 are available for download by anyone in beta

Unfortunately, the Cupertino-based company did not bring the highly anticipated SharePlay feature to users in the first version of iOS 15. However, with the iOS 15.1 update, which was released immediately after iOS 15, this feature was reintroduced. Now, with SharePlay, users can watch movies simultaneously with their friends and family, as well as take music listening to the next level together.

With the updated SharePlay, Apple has added a new sync feature so everyone can see shared playlists and TV shows at the same time. In addition, Dolby Atmos support for Lossless and Spatial audio was introduced in HomePad and HomePad mini. In addition, the connection compatibility between the speakers of iPhone and iPad has also been improved.

If you are also a beta member, you can install iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 updates on your phone or tablet by checking for updates from device settings.