Apple has released iOS, iPadOS and more

The beta program for developers of Apple systems has just released the fifth test versions of some of its main operating systems, iOS, tvOS and iPadOS 14, in addition to watchOS 7.

With that, developers of applications for iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Apple Watch can now access the new features available through the latest update available for each of these devices.

The news for iOS and iPadOS include improvements to the home screen of the devices and to the interfaces of applications such as Messages, Safari and Siri. Maps also gained some new elements, such as recognition alerts in CarKey.

Meanwhile, watchOS 7’s fifth developer preview introduces new features for the Apple Watch Sleep Tracking System, in addition to introducing more watch face models and more exercise options.

Finally, tvOS 14 DP 5 brings the Home app to Apple TV devices, as well as an update to HomeKit Secure Video and minor tweaks to Apple Arcade.

At the moment there is no information about the release of the fifth beta version of macOS Big Sur, but this update should arrive soon.

The new software versions can now be downloaded from the official Beta Developer Center website and have also been released via OTA for those who already have previous versions.

It is worth remembering that Apple does not recommend installing beta versions of the systems on primary devices, as they may contain some bugs not anticipated in the development phase.

It is important to mention that new public beta versions have not yet been released – the latest versions available for the final audience of iOS, iPadOS and macOS were released on August 6th and watchOS on August 10th.



