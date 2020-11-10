Apple has announced the release date of macOS Big Sur!

The macOS Big Sur release date was finally announced by Apple. The company first announced the new operating system at the developer conference in June and released it in public beta in August. Big Sur will be the first macOS version to support Apple’s new M1 processor.

Big Sur; It comes with a customizable Control Center where you can change brightness, Do Not Disturb and other settings of your choice.It will also keep all your notifications and widgets (also redesigned and available on the App Store) in one column, sort alerts by the most recent, and It includes a new notification center to group together. Both interfaces are translucent, just like iOS. Other changes include longer menu bars, font color changes based on the desktop background, and more translucent windows.

Some apps like Mail and Photos are also receiving design updates, and a new version of Maps for Mac will be released with the operating system. This update includes custom Guides, 360-degree location views, bike and electric vehicle instructions, live updates for shared estimated arrival times, congestion zones and indoor maps.

In addition to the design changes, Big Sur includes privacy-focused features such as the Safari update called Privacy Report, which lists the cross-site trackers the browser has blocked in the last 30 days, and a password tracking tool that Safari has helped with. If it detects that any of your saved passwords are involved in a data breach, you can immediately change and strengthen the passwords to keep them safe. Big Sur’s App Store will now include the types of data that apps can collect and whether the data will be shared with third parties for tracking.

Apple macOS Big Sur will be released on November 12th. The list of models supporting macOS Big Sur is as follows:

MacBook: 2015 and newer

MacBook Air: 2013 and newer

MacBook Pro: Late 2013 and newer

Mac mini: 2014 and newer

iMac: 2014 and newer

iMac Pro: 2017 and newer (all models)

Mac Pro: 2013 and newer




