Apple has already ordered Samsung screens

A foldable iPhone, it seems, is in Apple’s future plans, says Gizchina. According to the website, a user of the Chinese social network Weibo reported that the Apple company has ordered a large batch of flexible screens from Samsung and does not exclude the possibility of additional orders. In addition, there are already several patents registered by the company that suggest the development of the device.

One of them indicates that the novelty may have an external screen and that, when opened, brings an appearance reminiscent of that of the iPad. Another demonstrates the giant’s dedication to building a battery in which the cells for charging are divided into several parts – allowing the component to be bent or even fully folded while supplying power to the device.

John Prosser, known for his technological “predictions”, says that the hypothetical iPhone will probably have two screens, like Microsoft’s Surface Duo, with a sort of hinge in the middle and with a facial recognition sensor somewhere. of the frame.

However, you must be cautious with these rumors, as Apple spends considerable sums on researching solutions that it would like to see in its lines and many of the prototypes are never launched.



