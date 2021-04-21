Apple: Hackers Set 10 Days For Ransom

Apple and many brands’ data was stolen, and a ransomware group called Revil claims to have access to large amounts of data from Apple, Dell, HPE, Lenovo, Cisco, Microsoft and many more high-end tech companies. He is asking companies for a record amount of money for this data they have captured.

$ 50 million requested for stolen Apple data

REvil group continues ransom demands by doing data theft. Hackers leaked some of the data received before Apple Spring Loaded event last night. He is trying to set a record by asking for $ 50 million for this leaked information.

According to the leak published by The Record, the ransomware team receives the documents it obtained from the technology firm Quanta Computer. The Taiwan-based company, which manufactures laptops and technological devices, claims that it has captured gigabytes of personal data.

Details of many products revealed

The ransomware group said it had collected data on several products, including the Apple Watch, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Lenovo ThinkPad Z60m. He also made threats that more files would be exposed every day. He also demanded that Apple pay the ransom by May 1st.

It is alleged that the leaked files contain schematics for a laptop. However, it is not known whether the data seized actually carries sensitive values ​​for the company as claimed. It is unclear at this time what information such a large-scale data leak contains.

They also asked for the ransom from Acer

According to another report shared by The Record, REvil’s $ 50 million ransom demand is the same as the amount requested from Acer last month. However, no follow-up process was initiated from either side regarding this incident. Acer chose to cover up this situation.

Due to the day-to-day development and progress of technology, such data leaks have started to increase. Various ransomware groups demand large amounts of money with the data they capture. Both technology companies and user groups suffer from this situation.