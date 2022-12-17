Apple, Google and Mozilla Are Working Together on The Text of The Speedometer 3 Browser

Why it matters: Apple currently supports Speedometer 2.1, a tool for benchmarking web browsers under various workloads. The next major iteration of the software will receive information from three browser vendors to offset user concerns about possible bias. The new project is at an early stage, but the collaboration marks a turning point.

Apple, Google and Mozilla have announced that they are jointly developing the next version of the Speedometer web browser test to better represent modern browser tasks. The new version is still unstable, but users can start testing it now.

Speedometer 3 is designed to test the entire range of how ordinary users work with browsers, working on ordinary web pages, and not in cramped conditions. The developers plan to continuously improve the software based on up-to-date data on which functions are most important for ordinary users. Google has confirmed that the benchmark will represent JavaScript frameworks and other modern workloads.

It will be some time before Speedometer 3 is fully up and running, but more information about it will come out in the coming months. If collaboration works, it should give web designers a better idea of how their work will work across multiple browsers.

We’re glad to be collaborating with @WebKit and @GoogleChrome on Speedometer 3. 🌪️ Here’s why this work is important for the Web 🧵 — Mozilla Developer 👩🏾‍💻 (@mozhacks) December 15, 2022

Currently, most users who want to see how fast their browser responds to web applications should probably use Speedometer 2.1. However, since Apple uses version 2.1, it is easy to assume that its results may be biased compared to Safari competitors such as Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox or Microsoft Edge. For example, a WebKit-based test may not fully account for performance issues with Blink, V8, or SpiderMonkey.

Although Speedometer 3 is hosted on the Apple WebKit GitHub page, Google and Mozilla will develop it together with the giant from Cupertino. This should ensure fair treatment of all three browsers and an accurate understanding of how users interact with them. Mozilla’s statement notes that a good browser test requires collaboration between browser vendors, website developers, framework developers, and web standards groups.

A management policy based on agreement between the three browser giants will determine the development of Speedometer 3. Trivial changes require the approval of only one of the companies, non-trivial changes require the consent of two companies, and significant changes require consensus between all three.