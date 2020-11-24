Apple Global Security Officer Filed for Bribery

The California prosecutor’s office sued Thomas Moyer, Apple’s global security officer, for offering to bribe police in order to obtain a license to carry a gun. The outcome of the trial will be announced on January 11.

In the US state of California, a lawsuit has been filed against Apple’s global security chief, Thomas Moyer, on the allegation that he offered the police to give 200 iPads worth $ 70,000 in order to obtain a gun license.

Two officers from the Santa Clara Police Department were also charged with asking for a bribe as part of the indictment prepared after two years of investigation by the California prosecutor’s office on the matter. Allegedly, Deputy Chief of Police Rick Sung required Moyer to donate an iPad to the police headquarters for a gun-carrying license.

Thomas Moyer facing prison sentence after trial

According to the information shared, the license negotiation between the deputy chief of police and Apple’s global security chief took place in August 2019 after police learned that a search warrant was issued to seize Moyer’s license records. The suspects will appear before a judge in connection with the incident on January 11 and are likely to receive a prison sentence if convicted.

While attorney Thomas Moyer, Apple’s global security chief, stated that the charges were unfounded, Santa Clara District Attorney Jeff Rosen said, “Getting something in return for doing a job is illegal and negates trust in the criminal justice system. A bribery incident where senior members of our police are at the center undermines the reputation and effectiveness of the police. He stated that if the crime is proven, the punishment will be inevitable.



