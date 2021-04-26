Apple Glass: Apple Glasses May Arrive Only in 2022

Apple Glass: One of the long-awaited smart glasses that are expected to be released in the near future by Apple will delay a little more than predicted by the company.

The information is from the DigiTimes website, which found a stoppage in the P2 phase of testing with prototypes of an Apple Augmented Reality accessory. This step is important to assess practical features of the device during use, such as weight and battery life over the course of a day.

According to the sources consulted, the tests should have started in the first quarter of 2021, but have not yet started. This means that the previously speculated launch window should no longer be respected and the device will no longer be mass produced from the first months of 2022.

Two Pairs?

Despite the bad news, the Apple Insider website questions the accuracy of the report a little. According to the page, the information would not be wrong, but it may refer to another similar device that is also in the line of expected launches of the brand: a more complete headset, with both Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality capabilities.

That’s because, in January 2021, DigiTimes himself announced that the company’s P2 testing of eyeglasses was proceeding normally. That is, the delay may be in the more advanced model, which is only expected to be launched in 2025.

Apple does not usually provide official comments regarding industry rumors.