Apple gets penalized for cheating on waterproof iPhones

A supervisory body in Italy fined Apple € 10 million – about R $ 63 million in direct currency conversion – on charges that the manufacturer cheated consumers about the waterproofness of iPhones. According to Business Insider, the Autorità Garante della Concorrenza e del Mercato (AGCM), which regulates market practices in the country, found two irregularities involving the company.

The main charge involves advertising materials from cell phones, with the company claiming that several generations (from iPhone 8 to iPhone 11) were water resistant to a depth of between one and four meters for up to 30 minutes, depending on the model. The problem? This is only valid in controlled conditions in the laboratory, with still water in a container and in different compositions of real life scenarios – such as swimming pools or even sea water, for example.

In addition, Apple’s warranty terms were “misleading” and did not cover all accidents involving liquids, which would have led the company to refuse to repair some models. For now, the company has not yet commented on the case.



