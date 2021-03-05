Apple gets a new patent for the port

Apple patented the new magnetic connector that could replace the Lightning port on the iPhone. The US Patent and Trademark Office gave Apple this week a patent for a new magnetic connector that can deliver power to the iPhone. This move came after rumors that Apple is considering removing the Lightning port from its smartphones in the future.

As reported by Patently Apple, the patent shows a new type of connector comparable to the iPad’s Smart Connector and even the MagSafe from older MacBooks. According to the pictures, this connector will replace the Lightning port as a new way to recharge iPhone.

Apple is working on a new type of connector

The new patent covers the invention of a connector for an accessory device capable of exchanging power and data with the electronic device. In particular, the connector contains recessed contacts that are magnetically activated by magnets associated with the contacts of the electronic device.

The patent shows that the new connector is designed to increase the water resistance of the iPhone, as it is made entirely of magnets. It seems unlikely that Apple will create another connector for its devices. It reveals that this company is indeed investigating the possibility of removing the Lightning port from the iPhone.

Last year Apple introduced the MagSafe iPhone, a new magnetic connector based on the Qi standard that can be plugged into the back of the phone for charging. While the iPhone 12 still has a Lightning port, rumors suggest that future models may no longer have this connector, so users will have MagSafe as the only alternative to charging the iPhone.

At the same time, trusted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said earlier this week that Apple will keep the Lightning port on iPhone 13 models for another year, which doesn’t mean Apple completely rejected plans to one day launch an iPhone without a port. Since the launch of the AirPods, Apple has been pushing the idea of ​​a world where only wireless solutions are available. Therefore, it will not be a surprise that they remove the only remaining port on the iPhone.