Apple generated $ 100 billion quarterly revenue

Apple released on Wednesday (27), the first report of tax gains for 2021. According to data covering the last quarter of 2020, the company exceeded $ 100 billion in quarterly revenue for the first time in history.

In all, the company made profits of nearly $ 28.8 billion, about 30% more than the previous year. Meanwhile, overall revenue was $ 111.4 billion during the period, equivalent to $ 1.68 in earnings per share in the last quarter.

Despite the delay in launch due to the covid-19 pandemic, the iPhone 12 was the product that contributed most to the new quarterly record. Sales of the brand’s first 5G smartphone alone totaled $ 65.6 billion in revenue.

With the popularization of the home office and distance education, sales of the Mac and iPad lines also increased. As a result, Mac computers reached almost $ 8.7 billion in revenue, while iPads had $ 8.4 billion.

The launch of the new AirPods and Apple Watch made the wearables division earn nearly $ 13 billion. Finally, the services offered by the brand, such as Apple Fitness + and Apple TV +, raised more than US $ 15.7 billion.

Over 1 billion active devices

“These results show the central role that our products play in helping our users overcome challenges [during the covid-19 pandemic],” commented CEO Tim Cook during the investor conference.

Then, the executive pointed out that Apple reached the mark of 1.65 billion active devices worldwide in the last quarter of 2020. Only iPhones are responsible for just over 1 billion devices of the brand.