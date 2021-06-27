Apple Gave An Important Warning To Those Who Use Pacemakers!

Apple has issued a warning. Alerting those living with medical devices such as implantable pacemakers, Apple shared a list of products that need to be distanced.
Although all possibilities, especially the wireless communication technologies we use on our phones, tablets, computers and wearable devices, make our lives easier, they can pose serious risks, especially for patients using pacemakers. An important warning came about this situation, which is more valid in people who have to live with implantable medical devices.
In an article published on the Apple support page, he shared a list of devices that should be used carefully by those living with medical devices such as pacemakers and defibrillators. He also detailed the distance between them and the body-worn device.
People with pacemakers should stay away from these products.
Medical devices such as implantable pacemakers and defibrillators may contain sensors that respond to magnets and radios when in close contact. According to Apple statement, the devices it produces can interact with these medical devices, which may cause undesirable problems for the patient. In order to avoid such a situation, you need to keep a safe distance between you and the devices listed below.
Apple stated that this distance should be more than 6 inches or 15 cm, or more than 12 inches or 30 cm if charging wirelessly. Here is the shared list:
AirPods and charging cases
- AirPods and Charging Case
- AirPods and Wireless Charging Case
- AirPods Pro and Wireless Charging Case
- AirPods Max and Smart Case
Apple Watch and accessories
- Apple Watch
- Magnetic Apple Watch straps
- Apple Watch magnetic charging accessories
iPhone and MagSafe accessories
- iPhone 12 models
- MagSafe accessories
HomePod
- HomePod
- HomePod mini
iPad and accessories
- iPad
- iPad mini
- iPad Air
- iPad Pro
- iPad Smart Covers and Smart Folios
- iPad Smart Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio
- Magic Keyboard for iPad
Mac and accessories
- mac mini
- Mac Pro
- MacBook Air
- MacBook Pro
- iMac
- Apple Pro Display XDR
beats
- Beats Flex
- BeatsX
- Powerbeats Pro
- UrBeats3
Implants such as pacemakers can become paralyzed and disabled by strong magnets. That’s why experts recommend keeping wireless charging supported phones about one step away from the pacemaker. For example, MagSafe has a much stronger magnet system compared to other wireless charging technologies. It carries more risk due to its structure. In a study on implants; It turned out that when the iPhone 12 was held directly on the pacemaker, the implant first paralyzed and then stopped for a while.