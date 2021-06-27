Apple Gave An Important Warning To Those Who Use Pacemakers!

Apple has issued a warning. Alerting those living with medical devices such as implantable pacemakers, Apple shared a list of products that need to be distanced.

Although all possibilities, especially the wireless communication technologies we use on our phones, tablets, computers and wearable devices, make our lives easier, they can pose serious risks, especially for patients using pacemakers. An important warning came about this situation, which is more valid in people who have to live with implantable medical devices.

In an article published on the Apple support page, he shared a list of devices that should be used carefully by those living with medical devices such as pacemakers and defibrillators. He also detailed the distance between them and the body-worn device.

People with pacemakers should stay away from these products.

Medical devices such as implantable pacemakers and defibrillators may contain sensors that respond to magnets and radios when in close contact. According to Apple statement, the devices it produces can interact with these medical devices, which may cause undesirable problems for the patient. In order to avoid such a situation, you need to keep a safe distance between you and the devices listed below.

Apple stated that this distance should be more than 6 inches or 15 cm, or more than 12 inches or 30 cm if charging wirelessly. Here is the shared list:

AirPods and charging cases

AirPods and Wireless Charging Case

AirPods Pro and Wireless Charging Case

AirPods Max and Smart Case

Apple Watch and accessories

Apple Watch

Watch Magnetic Apple Watch straps

Watch straps Apple Watch magnetic charging accessories

iPhone and MagSafe accessories

iPhone 12 models

MagSafe accessories

HomePod

HomePod mini

iPad and accessories

iPad

iPad mini

iPad Air

iPad Pro

iPad Smart Covers and Smart Folios

iPad Smart Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio

Magic Keyboard for iPad

Mac and accessories

mac mini

Mac Pro

MacBook Air

MacBook Pro

iMac

Apple Pro Display XDR

beats

Beats Flex

BeatsX

Powerbeats Pro

UrBeats3

Implants such as pacemakers can become paralyzed and disabled by strong magnets. That’s why experts recommend keeping wireless charging supported phones about one step away from the pacemaker. For example, MagSafe has a much stronger magnet system compared to other wireless charging technologies. It carries more risk due to its structure. In a study on implants; It turned out that when the iPhone 12 was held directly on the pacemaker, the implant first paralyzed and then stopped for a while.