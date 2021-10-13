Apple: Former Employee Accused Of Leaking Secrets Is Investigated

Apple: A few months ago, Apple revealed that it had opened a civil investigation against one of its former employees who allegedly leaked confidential information. Now Simon Lancaster, one of the company’s former materials leaders, is being criminally investigated by the California government.

In new legal documents released, it was revealed that the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office had opened an official criminal investigation against the professional. The information also indicates that a new phase of the case will take place on November 18, 2021.

“The day after the parties’ Initial Case Management Conference, the Santa Clara County Attorney’s Office first informed Lancaster’s attorney that he was being the subject of a criminal investigation into the alleged theft of trade secrets.” published in the documents.

Defendant wants the right to the Fifth Amendment

The defendant’s lawyer has already filed requests in the Santa Clara court to stop the proceedings of Apple’s lawsuit, at least while the criminal investigation does not reach a resolution.

Lancaster argues that continuing the process during the criminal investigation could undermine his rights under the Fifth Amendment, which sets out safeguards against abuse of state authority and mandates that no citizen be obligated to testify against himself.

“The main consideration on this motion to stay is the defendant’s Fifth Amendment rights and whether those rights will be implied by the discovery and disclosures required in the civil suit,” was revealed in the legal documents.