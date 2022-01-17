Apple Forces iOS 14 Users To Upgrade To iOS 15

Apple is forcing iPhone and iPad users out of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 respectively. The company stopped providing security patches for the previous version of its operating system. Instead, the company started offering iOS 15 as the only option to make security improvements in the smartphone and tablet software.

Until the release of iOS 15.2 in December 2021, Apple still allowed users to install iOS 14.8.1 on devices that did not yet run the latest version of the operating system. However, for an unknown reason, this alternative no longer exists, but the company may be trying to increase adherence to the new iOS.

Join iOS 15

Since it was released in September last year, adoption of iOS 15 has been lower than previous versions of the iPhone operating system. So far, Apple reports that just over 70% of iPhones launched in the last four years have the latest version of iOS, while a third of smartphones remain with the previous version. On iPads, iOS 15 adoption is below 60%, with nearly 40% still using iPadOS 14.

Last year, when Apple published its first iOS 14 adoption update on December 16, the operating system was running on 81% of all iPhones released in the last four years and 72% of iPhones overall, regardless of the release date. launch.