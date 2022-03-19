Apple Fixes Studio Display Webcam Problem

Apple: We have recently known the new additions of Apple for this year in desktop computers. We are talking about the Mac Studio and the Studio Display, two devices designed to give the best of the company in terms of productivity and heavy tasks. However, the screen does not work as expected due to one of the components it has, and that is that Apple will have to solve the problem with the Studio Display’s webcam.

Good display, but subpar webcam

When Apple introduces a new device it seems that the world stops. It is natural as it is one of the most advanced companies in the world of technology, from which many pay attention and take many references. The Mac Studio is the new computer from which to take points of importance at all levels, but it may be that in the case of the screen that accompanied it, it is the opposite at the moment.

And we are not saying this because the panel it mounts is not of good quality or performance. This part is more than covered, although it is the Studio Display’s webcam that is not working properly. From Engadget they say that when testing the device in videoconferencing mode there is a problem that makes the communication experience unsatisfactory.

According to the medium, they point out that the capture that is made gives a grainy and discolored video output even with good lighting. They claim that the Center Stage function is capable of masking this failure, but that it does become noticeable.

Apple is aware of the problem

When there is a problem with newly released hardware, it is the first users who notice these errors, which can be solved in two ways. The first is to fix the hardware itself, a procedure that can be very expensive for the company to take back the defective units and repair them.

On the other hand, there is the option of improving a problem with software, something that seems to be the most sensible option for the bitten apple. In Cupertino they are already aware of the problem and have said that they will do a software update so that the Studio Display’s webcam works without any problem. Of course, they have not yet provided an arrival date for that update.