Apple Fixes Bug That Recorded What You Said To Siri Even Without Your Permission

Apple: iOS 15.4 is currently available in beta version. Apple released the second version of the upcoming update on Tuesday, which among other things asks if you want to help improve Siri and dictation by allowing Apple to review recordings of voice interactions to improve both services. If you opt out, your voice interactions with Siri or your iPhone’s voice dictation tool will not be recorded or shared with Apple.

But that did not happen before, since with the release of iOS 15 a bug appeared that ignored this refusal on the part of the user, and therefore dedicated itself to recording the user’s interactions with Siri whether we wanted it or not.

The iOS 15 bug

Apple found a bug in iOS 15 that enabled the setting for some users who had opted out. In other words, the recordings were kept for some users who had opted into the setting instead of being deleted. Once the bug was discovered, the company disabled the setting for “many” Siri users with the release of iOS 15.2. And since then, Apple has removed the erroneous recordings.

“With iOS 15.2, we disabled the Enhance Siri and Dictation setting for many Siri users while fixing a bug introduced with iOS 15. This bug inadvertently enabled the setting for a small portion of devices,” an Apple spokesperson told the media. . Since we identified the bug, we have stopped reviewing and are deleting received audio from all affected devices.”

As we have said, when installing the second beta of iOS 15.4, the iPhone asks you if you want to activate or deactivate the option. What is not known is the scope of the problem, nor how many iPhones have been affected by the bug until Apple has fixed it.